Saving Afghanistan Despite the Taliban

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 08 December 2021 14:05 Hits: 2

Since the Taliban took power in Afghanistan, the US and its allies have watched and waited to see how the group would govern before deciding whether to recognize their leadership and lift financial sanctions. But as critical programs run out of funding and the threat of mass starvation looms, this approach is no longer tenable.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/international-community-must-address-afghanistan-humanitarian-crisis-by-masood-ahmed-1-2021-12