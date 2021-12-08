The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Saving Afghanistan Despite the Taliban

Saving Afghanistan Despite the Taliban

Since the Taliban took power in Afghanistan, the US and its allies have watched and waited to see how the group would govern before deciding whether to recognize their leadership and lift financial sanctions. But as critical programs run out of funding and the threat of mass starvation looms, this approach is no longer tenable.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/international-community-must-address-afghanistan-humanitarian-crisis-by-masood-ahmed-1-2021-12

