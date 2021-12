Category: World Published on Wednesday, 08 December 2021 11:02 Hits: 4

Russia's Supreme Court has annulled the sentences of two former neo-Nazi activists convicted of involvement in the killing of lawyer Stanislav Markelov and journalist Anastasia Baburova in 2009.

