Jan. 6 committee files subpoenas for phone records of over 100 people — including many Trump associates

The House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack has officially issued subpoenas to wireless companies for the phone records of over 100 people, a “substantial” number of Trump associates, in an effort to piece together the actions of Donald Trump and his inner circle on the day of the violent insurrection.

The records do not include actual voice or text content, but rather who called or texted whom, when, for how long, CNN reports, and possibly from where.

Included in the massive list is Mark Meadows, the former Trump White House chief of staff.

The data should give the Committee “the ability to draw a web of communications before, during and after the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.”

CNN adds that one subpoena it reviewed “requests ‘all call, message, Internet Protocol and data connection detail records associated with the phone number’ from November 1, 2020 through January 31, 2021. The letter also asks for information related to phone numbers, IP addresses and devices that the account in question has communicated with.”

