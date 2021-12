Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 November 2021 13:50 Hits: 2

After being spurned by OPEC+ for months, major consumers led by the US have come together to tame oil prices. The move is a setback to the oil cartel's hegemony over the global oil market.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/us-china-india-take-on-opec-by-releasing-oil-reserves/a-59918592?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf