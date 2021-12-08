The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Tunisian President Meets Visiting Palestinian Counterpart

Abbas was greeted at Tunis-Carthage International Airport by the Tunisian president, in the presence of senior Tunisian leaders and the officials from the Palestinian Embassy in Tunis.

Tunisia is the second stop of the Palestinian president's North African tour, which began with a visit to Algeria.

During this visit, the two presidents will discuss the ties between Tunisia and Palestine and the ways to boost bilateral cooperation, as well as regional and international issues of common interest, the Tunisian presidency said. 

Tunisian President Meets Visiting Palestinian Counterpart Tunisian President Kais Saied (R) welcomes visiting Palestine President Mahmoud Abbas in Tunis, Tunisia on Dec. 7, 2021. (Tunisian Presidency/Handout via Xinhua)
