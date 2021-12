Category: World Published on Wednesday, 08 December 2021 10:13 Hits: 7

More and more US companies are moving their production and manufacturing facilities back home because of supply snarls and insufficient production capacity abroad.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/why-us-companies-are-reshoring-their-business/a-60054515?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf