Category: World Published on Wednesday, 08 December 2021 10:28 Hits: 7

ROME (Reuters) - Pope Francis made a private pre-dawn visit to a Rome religious landmark on Wednesday for the second year in a row because of the COVID-19 pandemic and decried the "stone hearts" of those not moved by the suffering of migrants. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/12/08/pope-decries-039stone-hearts039-of-indifference-to-migrants039-pain