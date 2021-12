Category: World Published on Wednesday, 08 December 2021 09:12 Hits: 7

A Bangladeshi court handed down death sentences to 20 students for their roles in the killing of an undergraduate in October 2019. Abrar Fahad was beaten for hours after he criticized the government in a Facebook post.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/bangladesh-court-sentences-20-to-death-for-murdering-student/a-60053305?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf