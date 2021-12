Category: World Published on Wednesday, 08 December 2021 04:26 Hits: 2

German lawmakers elected Social Democrat Olaf Scholz as new chancellor on Wednesday, ending 16 years of conservative rule under Angela Merkel and paving the way for a pro-European coalition government which has vowed to boost green investment.

