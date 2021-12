Category: World Published on Sunday, 05 December 2021 16:28 Hits: 5

Germany's next government is promising to end homelessness by 2030. First, however, it has to get a handle on how big the problem exactly is — something advocates already know all too well.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/germany-s-new-government-pledges-to-tackle-homelessness/a-60019239?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf