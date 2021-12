Category: World Published on Tuesday, 07 December 2021 15:40 Hits: 2

The 67-year-old electrician received an 8.5-year jail term. While the sadomasochist "operations" were conducted at the men's request, the court found their consent to be legally invalid.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/german-sentenced-for-castrating-men-on-his-kitchen-table/a-60046472?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf