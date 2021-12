Category: World Published on Tuesday, 07 December 2021 19:41 Hits: 2

A suspect in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi was nabbed by French police as he boarded a plane to Saudi Arabia. It is hoped he can identify who was behind the assassination

