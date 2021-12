Category: World Published on Tuesday, 07 December 2021 20:53 Hits: 1

Senior officials from the US and EU are visiting Saudi Arabia again, and business deals are being done. Human rights activists say the Saudis have literally gotten away with murder, as well as other abuses.

