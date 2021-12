Category: World Published on Wednesday, 08 December 2021 00:41 Hits: 6

Lawmakers in Chile have voted overwhelmingly in favor of a bill legalizing same-sex marriage. The law is being called a "step forward" for equality in the conservative Latin American country.

