Category: World Published on Tuesday, 07 December 2021 00:36 Hits: 2

US President Joe Biden warned Russian President Vladimir Putin Tuesday of a "strong" Western economic response to any attack on Ukraine, while Putin demanded guarantees that the NATO military alliance not push closer to Russia.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20211207-western-powers-say-determined-to-defend-ukraine-s-sovereignty