Category: World Published on Tuesday, 07 December 2021 10:01 Hits: 2

French Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly granted an interview to FRANCE 24 and RFI in Dakar, Senegal. Parly slammed a "disinformation campaign" aimed at creating "anti-French discourse" in Africa's Sahel region, as France reorganises its military presence there. The minister said she did not believe Russian Wagner Group mercenaries were in the Malian capital Bamako, but added that "that does not mean the current Malian authorities are not planning to bring them there". The arrival of Russian mercenaries in Mali would be "simply unacceptable", she said.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/tv-shows/the-interview/20211207-arrival-of-russian-mercenaries-in-mali-would-be-unacceptable-french-defence-minister