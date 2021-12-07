France arrests suspected member of Khashoggi hit squad, Saudis say man has no link to case

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 07 December 2021 15:33 Hits: 2

French police on Tuesday arrested a suspected member of the hit squad that murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018 at the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul and who is wanted by Turkey to face justice over the killing. Saudi Arabia's embassy in Paris said it was a case of mistaken identity, and that the arrested person has "nothing to do with the case".

