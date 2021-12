Category: World Published on Wednesday, 08 December 2021 00:46 Hits: 7

Donald Trump's former chief of staff said Tuesday he was no longer willing to cooperate with the probe into January's assault on the US Capitol, prompting investigators to threaten him with criminal prosecution.

