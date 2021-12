Category: World Published on Wednesday, 08 December 2021 07:21 Hits: 6

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese LGBTQ rights activists on Wednesday hailed Tokyo's move to introduce a same-sex partnership system as a huge step in their fight for equality in the only G7 country that does not fully recognise same-sex marriage. Read full story

