Category: World Published on Wednesday, 08 December 2021 07:34 Hits: 7

PASIR GUDANG: Indonesia is expected to send between 5,000 and 10,000 of its citizens to help address labour shortages facing Malaysia, including for domestic helpers, says Datuk Seri M. Saravanan. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/12/08/indonesia-expected-to-send-5000-to-10000-workers-to-help-address-labour-shortages-says-saravanan