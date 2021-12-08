Colorado cops tweet 'cute' pic of Santa applying for gun permit, nation responds with disgust

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 08 December 2021 02:30 Hits: 6

“And so this is Christmas, and where is your gun?” John Lennon’s 1971 hit “Happy Xmas (War Is Over)” was a call for peace, not for packing heat, but apparently the lyrics need to be updated to fit the 21st century. Fifty years later, the NRA and Republicans have made sure that far too many Americans can easily answer that (updated) question.

Liberals are constantly being accused of waging a vicious—and perennial—war on Christmas, but it appears that only one side is actively arming itself. Conservatives worship the gun gods year-round, so it’s no surprise that their blasphemy would bleed into the Christmas season and overlap with a high-profile school shooting here and there. But that doesn’t make their behavior any less crass, now does it?

Case in point: Santa recently showed up at the El Paso County, Colorado, sheriff’s office, and whoever runs the office’s Twitter account saw an opportunity to spread Christmas cheer.

Yippy-ki-yay, motherfuckers. Christmas is gonna be a blast this year.

Check this out:

Guess who came in to receive his Concealed Handgun Permit today? ???? Did you know the El Paso County Sheriff's Office has issued 49,750 Concealed Handgun Permits with another 2,560 awaiting to be issued? For more info please visit our website: https://t.co/AbGrPigOUZpic.twitter.com/ELmffXcfjA December 3, 2021

Guess who came in to receive his Concealed Handgun Permit today? Did you know the El Paso County Sheriff's Office has issued 49,750 Concealed Handgun Permits with another 2,560 awaiting to be issued?

First of all, I very much doubt that’s the real Santa. Secondly, how fucking gross can you be, especially in the wake of yet another tragic—and entirely avoidable—school shooting?

Well, the answer is “so gross that people couldn’t help but notice.”

NBC News:

A Colorado sheriff’s office has apologized for posting an “insensitive” image of Santa Claus getting a concealed handgun permit just days after four people were killed in the Michigan school shooting. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, based in Colorado Springs, tweeted an image Friday of a man who appeared to be Santa, with white hair, a white beard and red overalls, at the sheriff’s office with the caption, “Guess who came in to receive his concealed handgun permit today?” … But the message didn’t sit well the public, especially in the wake of the Oxford High School shooting.

Well, it’s nice that they apologized, but maybe lay off the rum balls in the sheriff’s office break room until cocktail hour starts.

EPSO intended to highlight our staff in the Concealed Handgun Permit Office, not to be insensitive. Santa correlates to the month of December and we thought he would help to recognize our hard working staff. December 3, 2021

Santa correlates to the month of December? Did Siri write this? Or was it an actual carbon-based human with no soul? And is that really an apology? You don’t want to get on Santa’s hit naughty list, do you?

Up on the housetop Click, click, click Down through the chimney comes Good St. Nick With a Glock and a SWAT team and a dude named Rick Bringin’ COVID ‘n’ coal to this beta prick

Needless to say, numerous Twitter users were appalled by the original post.

Guns will be given as gifts this year, and curious kids will find them. Instead of implying Santa is armed, perhaps El Paso police could use its platform to educate gun owners about secure gun storage: https://t.co/q6QSd9iNkE December 4, 2021

People knew this was in poor taste back in 1976. pic.twitter.com/2KVjPqOetg December 3, 2021

I’m sitting here in downtown Oxford, MI, waiting for the candlelight vigil to start to pay tribute to 4 students who were murdered by a handgun smuggled into the school. But by all means, tell kids Santa carries a concealed weapon. December 3, 2021

I don’t live in Colorado, but gun play is the last thing I think of when the holidays come around. I prefer to watch How the Grinch Stole Christmas, not How the Grinch Shot Cindy Lou Who in the Face Because the Candy Cane in Her Hand Looked Like a Weapon and He Felt Threatened While He Was Stealing Her Tree.

Then again, I also say “happy holidays” instead of “Merry Christmas.” So what the elf do I know?

