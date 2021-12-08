Shocking news: VP Kamala Harris can choose her own headphones and spending priorities!

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 08 December 2021 03:00 Hits: 6

On June 11, 2020, AT&T noted to customers that Bluetooth devices are not considered secure, and they shouldn’t be used for transmission of any secure data as there are four known Bluetooth security problems that right now aren’t easily addressed because they are “baked in” to the protocol. AT&T’s advice: If you’re doing anything secure, like talking to your bank, don’t use Bluetooth. In a shocking report to Politico, it has been revealed that Vice President Kamala Harris does not use Bluetooth. It may be because she values data, but there is also a shocking assessment that we hadn’t even considered!

The same woman who spent money on a pot is now apparently refusing to spend a similar amount of money on Apple AirPods! I want you all to consider this stunning fact. A woman who was once a U.S. senator, a state attorney general, and is the current sitting vice president made a decision—and I would bet she made that decision on her own—to decide to use the headphones that came in the box with her iPhone rather than purchase a set of AirPods! What is wrong with the world?! How dare she! And she goes out and buys cookware? She uses the money for cookware but refuses to use the same money she has to buy AirPods? There is something wrong here, absolutely wrong.

NEW: Kamala Harris has long felt that Bluetooth headphones are a security risk. So, she insists on using wired ones, 3 fmr campaign aides told @rubycramer and me. That Bluetooth phobia remains (if you look closely, you'll see the clump of wires in hand)https://t.co/9poyMTQrU2pic.twitter.com/HtscTWm1sF December 6, 2021

Citing this as a major story, Politico noted that it’s amazing that Harris refuses to “get with it” and spend the money on AirPods. Sure, like all Bluetooth devices, there are known security flaws right now that cause a carrier to make recommendations regarding the product. Maybe Harris’ level of security is a bit higher than mine when I need to call and check a gift card balance. Putting all that aside, how dare she! Absolutely, how dare this woman decide how to spend her own money!

We need to nip this in the bud. Soon, all women will decide they can choose to spend their own money however they see fit. They might buy a nice-looking cookware set and then refuse to buy the newest Apple Watch and then the entire universe might explode. And it doesn’t just stop at technology or cookware.

I have a sneaking suspicion that Harris buys her own clothes, or has done so in the past, and I’m not talking just normal clothes. I’m talking everything: hair clips, jewelry, undergarments, socks, shoes, and I hate to say this, but you know she has seen her own dentist and doctor and paid for them on her own too. I don’t think a man was required for her to make those choices.

I have no idea where the world will go, everyone. This is what people feared when women managed to get rights, from the right to vote to reproductive rights and financial rights. It seems now they are capable of making decisions. This is terrifying. Truly, absolutely terrifying.

Well, to Politico it appears.

