News Roundup: Senate yet again scrambles to avoid federal shutdown; Putin threatens Ukraine

In the news today: As the Senate's Republicans stonewall each basic task of government, Democrats once again scramble to keep government open despite near-unanimous Republican opposition to doing so. A Senate leader is insisting that the Senate will act to make such stonewalling more onerous—but we've been hearing that all year. Russia's Putin is again positioning his army to launch an all-out war against Ukraine: Is it yet another bluff, or do Russian leaders see launching a new war as their best means of retaining power?

In America, another brand of kleptocrat is vowing to make a comeback. Donald Trump's unsuccessful attempt to topple our government may have gained the support of a majority of Republican "lawmakers" on January 6, but one of the Republicans tossed from the Senate a year ago is basing a new political campaign around the claim that his state's Republican governor didn't do enough to overturn the election's results. Since when did "I promise to be more crooked than that guy" become such a powerful campaign slogan?

Here's some of what you may have missed:

• Congress creates Rube Goldberg-like mechanism on debt ceiling, instead of ending the filibuster

• Russian forces are massed on the border of Ukraine, and what Putin wants may be a price too high

• Schumer insists Senate will ‘restore’ itself, break the filibuster to pass voting rights this year

• With omicron, Americans unlikely to change personal behavior but still largely support mandates

• Perdue's only real campaign pledge to Georgians was that he will gladly cheat for Trump in 2024

Community Spotlight:

• A 21st Century lynching: The war on CRT and U.S. racial history

Also trending from the community:

• Trump's cult is dying from COVID in much greater numbers, but FOX News won't tell them

• Yarmuth: 'not everyone in Kentucky is an insensitive asshole.'

