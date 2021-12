Category: World Published on Tuesday, 07 December 2021 10:48 Hits: 4

Germany's Social Democrats (SPD), Greens and Free Democrats (FDP) signed a coalition deal on Tuesday that sets out how to accelerate a green transition and modernise Europe's biggest economy when they take office this week. 

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20211207-done-deal-incoming-german-government-signs-coalition-agreement