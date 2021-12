Category: World Published on Tuesday, 07 December 2021 20:50 Hits: 8

BANJUL (Reuters) - Gambia's newly re-elected president, Adama Barrow, said on Tuesday that his government plans to draft a new constitution that would introduce presidential term limits, but fell short of saying whether he personally would seek additional mandates. Read full story

