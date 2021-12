Category: World Published on Tuesday, 07 December 2021 18:11 Hits: 8

The Olympic Charter established the political neutrality of sports, focusing on being “more united.” After the U.S. announced a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Games over human rights concerns, China says they violated Olympic spirit.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Asia-Pacific/2021/1207/Political-neutrality-China-says-US-violates-Olympics-spirit-with-boycott?icid=rss