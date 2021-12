Category: World Published on Tuesday, 07 December 2021 18:13 Hits: 10

The Justice Department is suing Texas over new redistricting maps, alleging the new maps do not accurately represent minority populations in the state. The office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has fired back at the suit, calling it politically motivated.

