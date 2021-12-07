As World Confronts Omicron Variant, Top 8 Pfizer Moderna Investors Make $10 Billion in a Week

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 07 December 2021 13:13 Hits: 10

The eight top Pfizer and Moderna shareholders made over $10 billion last week when their stock holdings skyrocketed after the discovery of the new Omicron variant. This comes as global public health advocates warn the world will keep seeing more coronavirus variants unless wealthy nations and vaccine manufacturers do more to address vaccine inequity. “The companies that make the most are doing the least to share their technology,” says Nick Dearden, director of Global Justice Now U.K., which is documenting Big Pharma’s profits. “The priority is making enormous amounts of money for some of the richest people in the world.”

