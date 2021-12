Category: World Published on Tuesday, 07 December 2021 10:07 Hits: 14

It was once nothing more than a garbage dump frequented by drug users, earning it the nickname "crackland" among locals. But now a strip of land in one of Rio de Janeiro's poorest favelas has been transformed into Latin America's largest community vegetable garden, providing both food and employment for residents.

