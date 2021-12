Category: World Published on Tuesday, 07 December 2021 09:44 Hits: 11

KUALA LUMPUR: Museums in Malaysia suffered a drop in income as visitors declined by over 70 per cent in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, says Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/12/07/museums039-coffers-hit-hard-as-pandemic-caused-70-per-cent-drop-in-visitors-says-nancy