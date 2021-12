Category: World Published on Monday, 06 December 2021 09:29 Hits: 1

Many areas of public life are now off-limits for Italians who have not had a COVID-19 shot. Rising infection rates have raised concerns ahead of the Christmas season.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/covid-19-unvaccinated-face-new-restrictions-in-italy/a-60030344?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf