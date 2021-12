Category: World Published on Tuesday, 07 December 2021 00:02 Hits: 2

The United States, Germany, Italy, France and Britain are all standing by Ukraine in the face of Russian threats. Western leaders call on Moscow to respect Kyiv's "territorial integrity."

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/west-determined-to-protect-ukraine-sovereignty-in-face-of-russian-aggression/a-60038183?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf