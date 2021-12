Category: World Published on Tuesday, 07 December 2021 00:51 Hits: 6

Berlin's Humboldt University has criticized Bild after the paper blamed scientists for COVID restrictions. The tabloid ran pictures of three scientific researchers, labeling them "lockdown makers."

