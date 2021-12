Category: World Published on Tuesday, 07 December 2021 02:01 Hits: 7

Dessie and Kombolcha are now the front lines of the ongoing Tigray conflict. Ethiopian forces have claimed they have taken the key towns but Tigrayan forces say they made a planned withdrawal.

