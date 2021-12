Category: World Published on Tuesday, 07 December 2021 00:12 Hits: 1

A British woman testified Monday that Ghislaine Maxwell pressured her into giving Jeffrey Epstein sexual massages when she was still a teenager, assuring her she would have “fun” with him.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20211207-woman-testifies-ghislaine-maxwell-gave-her-schoolgirl-outfit-to-wear-for-epstein