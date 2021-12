Category: World Published on Tuesday, 07 December 2021 03:06 Hits: 6

Rohingya refugees sued Facebook on Monday for $150 billion over claims the social network is failing to stem hate speech on its platform, exacerbating violence against the vulnerable minority.

