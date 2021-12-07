The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Japan billionaire Maezawa to fulfil childhood dream with space flight

Category: World Hits: 3

Japan billionaire Maezawa to fulfil childhood dream with space flight Baikonur, Kazakhstan (Reuters) - Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa said he could barely contain his excitement a day ahead of blasting off to the International Space Station in a prelude to a more ambitious trip around the moon with Elon Musk's SpaceX planned in 2023. The 46-year-old fashion magnate and art collector has been training at a space centre outside Moscow in recent months before becoming the first space tourist to travel to the ISS in more than a decade. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/12/07/japan-billionaire-maezawa-to-fulfil-childhood-dream-with-space-flight

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version