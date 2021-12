Category: World Published on Tuesday, 07 December 2021 07:39 Hits: 7

Many countries already have mandatory childhood vaccinations. Faced with COVID-19 surges and the Omicron variant, it's no surprise vaccine mandates are being considered again, says this Oxford lecturer.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/commentary/covid-19-vaccine-mandate-omicron-fears-unvaccinated-freedom-2356101