News Roundup: Nunes bails from Congress; pandemic deaths mount in Republican counties

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 07 December 2021 03:30 Hits: 6

In the news today: House Republican Devin Nunes has apparently decided he can do more to undermine the country as private citizen than he can in the House: Today he announced he'll be retiring from his House seat to (cough) allegedly run a new startup pro-Trump media company. Allegedly.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has been a Republican target for allegedly not doing enough to assist the party in nullifying both Trump's loss and the loss of two Republican senate seats, and now one of the senators tossed by voters, David Perdue, has announced he'll be mounting a primary challenge to the "failed" Kemp.

Back on planet Earth, the consequences of Republican anti-mask, anti-vaccine rhetoric are now hitting the Republican base in their homes: Americans living in heavily Republican counties are now several times more likely not just to catch COVID-19, but to die from it. So far there's no sign that any Republican, much less the Fox News boardroom, cares.

Here's some of what you may have missed:

• Rep. Devin Nunes announces he's moooooooooving on from Congress

• Get ready for GOP slings and arrows in Georgia—Perdue is primarying Gov. Kemp at Trump's behest

• Republican leaders have gotten their wish: Their own base is now dying from COVID-19

• Feds bust dozens in 'modern-day slavery' operation, migrants held at gunpoint on Georgia farms

• Last week was a truly horrible week for asylum-seekers and U.S. asylum law

Community Spotlight:

• True Colors

• Little Richard, Julie and Me

Also trending from the community:

• It's just a question of class: see how differently Obama and Trump treated Bob and Elizabeth Dole

• Metadata may spell mega-trouble for Trump

• When politics are fatal: COVID decimates red counties

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2067920