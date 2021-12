Category: World Published on Monday, 06 December 2021 16:07 Hits: 2

India's draconian anti-terror law, known as the UAPA, has come under fire by human rights organizations for stifling the freedoms of civil society actors.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/india-un-slams-anti-terror-laws-amid-controversial-arrests/a-60034650?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf