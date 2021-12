Category: World Published on Monday, 06 December 2021 17:45 Hits: 2

During the COVID pandemic, epidemiologist and eccentric Karl Lauterbach became known as a voice of reason for some, and an infuriating lockdown supporter for others. Now he will be Germany's new health minister.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/germany-taps-epidemiologist-as-new-health-minister/a-60037004?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf