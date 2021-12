Category: World Published on Sunday, 05 December 2021 21:44 Hits: 6

Adama Barrow was on Sunday declared the victor of The Gambia's presidential election by the electoral commission, winning a second term in office in the tiny West African nation.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20211205-incumbent-barrow-declared-winner-of-gambia-s-presidential-election