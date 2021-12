Category: World Published on Monday, 06 December 2021 09:28 Hits: 2

As US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, prepare for talks via video conference Tuesday on the tense situation in Ukraine, residents in the eastern Donbass region brace for another year of conflict. FRANCE 24’s Gulliver Cragg and Maria Verenikova report from the Ukrainian side of the frontline.

