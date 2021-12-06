The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Lula, Brazil’s popular ex-president, battles for 2022 political comeback

Lula, Brazil’s popular ex-president, battles for 2022 political comeback Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Brazil’s president from 2002 to 2010, embarked upon a triumphant European tour worthy of a head of state in November. Cleared of corruption charges by Brazil's Supreme Court in April, he gathered support from the European left and honed his message ahead of Brazil’s 2022 presidential election. His strategy to unseat President Jair Bolsonaro is based on the appeal of his personality and his ability to negotiate with Brazilian politics’ kingmakers.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20211206-lula-brazil-s-popular-ex-president-battles-for-2022-political-comeback

