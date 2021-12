Category: World Published on Monday, 06 December 2021 19:31 Hits: 6

The United States Monday announced a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, a calibrated rebuke of China's human rights record that stops short of preventing US athletes from competing.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/sport/20211206-us-announces-diplomatic-boycott-of-beijing-winter-olympics-but-will-send-athletes