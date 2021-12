Category: World Published on Monday, 06 December 2021 19:30 Hits: 5

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's health minister said on Monday there is now community transmission of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus across regions of England but it is too early to say if this will "knock us off our road to recovery". Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/12/07/england-has-community-transmission-of-omicron-variant-health-minister-says