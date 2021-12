Category: World Published on Thursday, 02 December 2021 10:20 Hits: 6

Recent bottlenecks and price surges have underscored the risks that come with sprawling global supply chains supposedly built around the principle of economic efficiency. But beyond these glaring issues, supply chains impose additional social costs that warrant policymakers' attention.

