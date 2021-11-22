The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Middle America: No More Middle-of-the-Road

Middle America: No More Middle-of-the-Road Republican victories in statewide elections on November 2, especially Glenn Youngkin’s win over Terry McAuliffe in the Virginia governor’s race, prompted a flurry of punditry blaming progressives for Democrats’ losses and doubling down on the idea that President Joe Biden, whose approval rating sank to 45 percent in late October, has strayed by taking progressive policy positions. Centrism, we’re told, is the only way forward for the Democratic Party.

https://progressive.org/magazine/middle-of-the-road-conniff/

