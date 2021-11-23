Category: World Hits: 1On November 16, 2020, Andrew Kloster, then a lawyer for the Trump Administration, filed an affidavit calling into question the integrity of Wisconsin’s presidential election results. It recounted a series of tense encounters he managed to get into while serving as a Republican election observer in Brown County, Wisconsin. This included spats with a mayoral staffer named Amaad Rivera-Wagner, who in his own account said Kloster verbally accosted him, screamed at election workers, and yelled at police.
Read more https://progressive.org/magazine/comment-the-party-of-fraud-lueders/