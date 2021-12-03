From Abortion Bans to Anti-Trans Laws, a Christian Legal Army is Waging War on America

Category: World Published on Friday, 03 December 2021 13:14 Hits: 1

As the Supreme Court looks poised to uphold Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban and possibly overturn Roe v. Wade, we speak to The Nation’s Amy Littlefield about her investigation into the Christian legal army behind the Mississippi law as well as anti-trans laws across the country. She also critiques the mainstream pro-choice movement’s failure to center the poor and people of color. “There is a change coming within the movement because of its reckoning with these past missteps including, frankly, the failure to adequately protect Black women and to stand up for the safety of the people whose rights were eroded first,” says Littlefield.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/12/3/thinking_beyond_roe_amy_littlefield_abortion